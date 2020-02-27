Police arrest suspect in West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police have arrested the woman wanted in connection with a West Ashley bank robbery on Tuesday.
Audra Teresa Garvin, 30, of Charleston is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal.
Police say the woman later identified as Garvin went into the CresCom Bank in the 800 block of Orleans Road Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. and demanded money from a teller.
The teller then complied and Garvin left the scene before police arrived at the scene.
Tips given to CrimeStoppers helped in the investigation, according to police. She’s scheduled to have a bond hearing later on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.