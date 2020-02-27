Police looking for driver who damaged Walterboro car wash

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are looking for a driver who damaged a car wash in Walterboro earlier in February.
The woman pictured visited Kar Kare in the 700 block of South Jefferies Boulevard on Feb. 13 and drove through the car wash bay.
Police say the trailer attached to the truck caught a hose and ripped it from the wash bay, causing damage.
The driver was aware of the damage before leaving the business, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.
