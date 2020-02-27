Police looking for driver who damaged Walterboro car wash

Police are looking for the person pictured in connection with damage to a car wash. (Source: Walterboro police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 27, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 10:43 AM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are looking for a driver who damaged a car wash in Walterboro earlier in February.

The woman pictured visited Kar Kare in the 700 block of South Jefferies Boulevard on Feb. 13 and drove through the car wash bay.

Police say the trailer attached to the truck caught a hose and ripped it from the wash bay, causing damage.

The driver was aware of the damage before leaving the business, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.

