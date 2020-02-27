Police officers find N. Charleston home, car shot up along with shooting victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers responding to a medical call discovered a shooting victim and a home and car shot up in North Charleston.
On early Thursday morning, North Charleston police officers responded to West Bluegrass Drive to assist EMS crews with a male subject who was complaining of back pain and was bleeding.
Officers arrived on scene and saw that the victim had been shot in the back.
The victim’s mother said that the shots happened around 3 a.m. and heard her son screaming. A police report states that the victim said he did not hear the shots, but he felt pain in his back.
The victim told investigators that he did not know who could have done this and currently did not have any disagreements with anybody.
The victim was transported to MUSC.
Officers canvassed the area and found a car in front of the home which had been shot twice. They also reported that the front side of the home had been shot several times.
Investigators reported locating thirteen shell casings on the street in front of the home.
According to NCPD officials, the victim’s mother said her son had been shot before in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.