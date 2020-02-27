S.C. law enforcement escorts fallen deputy to MUSC for autopsy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is currently a large law enforcement presence at MUSC after a fallen Sumter County deputy was escorted to the hospital for his autopsy.
Cpl. Andrew Gillette died Tuesday in a shootout with a suspect as he tried to serve a detention order and eviction notice.
The suspect shot Gillette in the chest, then other deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.
Crews rushed Gillette to the hospital, but despite the fact he was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, he died from his injuries, the sheriff said.
