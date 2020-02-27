State, local health officials prepare for potential coronavirus impacts in SC

“Our parent company has provided very detailed screening information, so that’s been shared with our medical staff, but really we are addressing it simultaneously, readiness for corona the same we do for seasonal influenza,” said Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs. “This is a unique variant of a foe in healthcare that we’ve seen year over year, but we don’t have some of the convenient measures of having it already preprogrammed into our vaccination strategy. So, it’s more of a, yea we know it’s out there, but we’ll address it the same way we do day in and day out with influenza, which is high volume this time of the year as well.”