Thursday event will celebrate women and preservation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Preservation Society of Charleston and alumnae from Ashley Hall will gather on Thursday night to celebrate their shared history of remarkable women.
The Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, which is also the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
The founder of PSC, Susan Pringle Frost, and the founder of Ashley Hall, Mary Vardrine McBee, were both active in the suffrage movement.
“Two strong women founded these institutions within about 10 years of each other," chairman of the PSC board, Betsy Kirkland Cahill, said. "[They] marched in the suffragette demonstrations, spoke at suffragette conferences and were important local voices in the drive to get women the vote.”
Both groups will meet on the Ashley Hall campus on Thursday afternoon for guided tours of some of the historic campus buildings. There will also be a lecture about the impact of women throughout the preservation movement and a reception.
“It’s really important for Ashley Hall, as a school, to support the preservation society,” Head of School, Jill Muti, said. “The work they’re trying to do in town is paramount to the livability in our city, and for our young girls and our graduates to understand the power of their voice and advocacy as we move through issues in all communities they live in is really very impactful.”
The schedule is as follows. PSC members and Ashley Hall alumnae are invited to attend:
4-6 p.m.: Private historic building tours
5:30-6 p.m.: Check-in for the membership meeting at the Smith Street Gate
6:10-7 p.m.: Historian, Stephanie Yuhl, delivers a lecture about the impact of women throughout the preservation movement
7-8 p.m.: Reception at The Dining Commons
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.