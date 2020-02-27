UNC-Asheville seeks revenge on Campbell

STEPPING UP: The Bulldogs are led by sophomores LJ Thorpe and DeVon Baker. Thorpe is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Baker is putting up 16.8 points per contest. The Fighting Camels have been led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler, who have combined to score 23.1 points per outing.LIKEABLE LJ: Thorpe has connected on 42.9 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.