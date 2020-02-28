Berkeley Co. restaurant owner didn’t report almost $600k in sales on tax returns, authorities say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County restaurant owner has been charged after she allegedly didn’t report almost $600,000 in sales over a three-year period from 2015 to 2018.
Lee Ann McGurk, 60, was taken into custody Friday by South Carolina Department of Revenue Agents and charged with four counts of tax evasion. She owns the Lakeside Restaurant in the Bonneau area.
If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 on each charge.
She is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
