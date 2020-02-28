Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg endorses Joe Biden

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The leader of Charleston has given his endorsement to Joe Biden for president.
Mayor John Tecklenburg’s endorsement comes two days after Biden received the endorsement of House Majority whip and South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn.
He also received endorsements from the state’s last two Democratic governors, Jim Hodges and Dick Riley.
“Over the past year, I’ve had a chance to visit with several of the men and women currently running for president, and I can tell you that each is an impressive American with much to offer our country," Tecklenburg said in a statement. “But as this South Carolina primary comes to a close, I believe that one of these candidates truly stands out, as both an experienced national leader and a thoroughly decent human being — and that’s former Vice President Joe Biden.”
