College of Charleston students in countries affected by coronavirus return to US

“The College of Charleston continues to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak for its ongoing and potential impacts on our university community, especially our students studying abroad in parts of Europe and Asia. The health and safety of our university community is our top priority, and we are taking appropriate actions to support our students in the United States and overseas,” College of Charleston officials said Thursday. “Our Center for International Education, which oversees our study abroad programs, remains in close contact with our students as well as the affiliate organizations and universities hosting them.”