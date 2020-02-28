College of Charleston students in countries affected by coronavirus return to US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some College of Charleston students who have been studying abroad in parts of Europe and Asia are returning to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Two different study abroad programs in Seoul, South Korea have been impacted. One was cancelled and another delayed. Students enrolled in the cancelled program are on their way back to the US.
As of Thursday evening, South Korea had reported 256 additional cases of new coronavirus, raising its total to 2,022.
Meanwhile, programs happening various parts of Italy are still happening, but cultural excursions and field trips have been cancelled, and some students have decided to return to the US.
The precautionary measures follow a summer study abroad program that was scheduled to take place in China. Asia’s largest country is where the coronavirus outbreak began, but recent reports have shown a downward trend in new cases of the illness.
“The College of Charleston continues to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak for its ongoing and potential impacts on our university community, especially our students studying abroad in parts of Europe and Asia. The health and safety of our university community is our top priority, and we are taking appropriate actions to support our students in the United States and overseas,” College of Charleston officials said Thursday. “Our Center for International Education, which oversees our study abroad programs, remains in close contact with our students as well as the affiliate organizations and universities hosting them.”
One program that has not yet been impacted is taking place at a host university in Japan, where two CofC students are currently studying.
The college has instructed students in impacted areas to continue monitoring the recommendations and guidance of their program staff and US and international health agencies.
