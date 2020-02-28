Congressman Joe Cunningham invites President Donald Trump to tour SC coastline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Joe Cunningham is inviting President Donald Trump to tour the South Carolina coastline in an effort to drum up talk about offshore drilling.
“Not only does offshore drilling and seismic testing put the health of our ocean and our coastal economy at risk, it is a massive gamble on a future of dirty and dangerous oil exploration that the people of the Lowcountry overwhelmingly oppose," Cunningham said in a letter to Trump.
The US House passed Cunningham’s legislation to ban offshore drilling off coastal areas back in September.
There has been no meeting confirmed as of yet.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.