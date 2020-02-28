Cougars Sweep Delaware To Remain In Hunt For Top 4 Seed

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Three players scored in double figures as College of Charleston used a late second-half run to sweep the regular-season series versus Delaware, 80-71, on Thursday night at TD Arena.
The Cougars (16-13, 10-7 CAA) claimed their fourth-straight 10-win season in Colonial Athletic Association play under Head Coach Earl Grant. They remain in the hunt for a Top 4 seed (swept Delaware and swept Towson) in next week’s Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship in Washington, D.C.
Grant Riller poured in a game-high 24 points, while Brevin Galloway added 19 and Sam Miller 16. Riller moved into third all-time on the career scoring list in CAA history with 2,423 career points to date.
CofC turned the corner after a 16-4 run including 3-pointers from Galloway, Miller and Zep Jasper, who got fouled on his made trey and converted the extra three throw, 65-63, with 2:58 remaining in regulation.
The Blue Hens (20-10, 10-7 CAA) dropped their third game in the last four contests and had four players score in double figures including 18 each from Nate Darling and Justyn Mutts.
Charleston will close out the regular season at home against Drexel (13-17, 6-11 CAA) on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. The Senior Day pre-game ceremony will start at 3:45 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the third-straight game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (11-7).
• With the win, College of Charleston won its ninth-straight game in the all-time series with Delaware. The Cougar swept the Blue Hens for the fourth-straight season and improved to 12-5 all-time in the series.
• Grant Riller recorded a game-high 24 points and dished out a team-high six assists against Delaware. He moved past Carlos Yates of George Mason (1981-85) for third all-time in the CAA record books in career scoring. Riller has now tabulated 2,423 career points to date. It marked his 16th 20-point game of the season.
• Brevin Galloway reached double figures for the 18th time this season with 19 points (all in the second half) on 4-of-7 shooting from long range against the Blue Hens.
• Sam Miller was also hot from beyond the arc pouring in 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from long range versus Delaware. He also brought down a team-high eight rebounds in the victory.
• The Cougars scored a whopping 52 points in the second half of play – the most this season in a single half.
• CofC’s 80 points was the fifth-highest scoring output in a game this season.
• Charleston took care of the ball only committing five turnovers versus UD – tied for the second fewest this season in a single game.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I am really happy we got a win. We have been through a tough patch the last 12 days. Obviously, there were a lot of conversations between me and my players about, ‘in life, tough things happen, adversity happens, but how does a man respond?’ I am really happy that we were able to respond. We haven’t really been through a lot of tough things. Things have been going well for us. We win a lot of games. I think our fans helped us again. Our fans have been amazing this year. Gave us great energy. I was glad during Senior Week, we were able to have a positive outcome.”
On the team’s second-half run …
“We just kept chipping away. That’s a good ballclub. They’ve (Delaware) been winning games. We won at their place and we were playing well when we won at their place. They’ve been playing really well. Scoring 80 points a game and they won seven in a row. We knew coming into the game, it would be a challenge. We kept chipping away and kept getting stops. We made some big shots in transition. Sometimes it just comes down to whether or not you are making some shots and we did that today.”
College of Charleston Senior Guard Grant Riller
On the win …
“It feels good. Obviously, we’ve been going through a rough patch for the last couple of weeks. We just kept grinding. Kept focusing on what we needed to focus on. The coaches do a good job of believing in us. We got a lot of guys who believe in each other. At end the end of the day, it just felt good to get a W in the column again.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Brevin Galloway
On his play in the second half …
“I just tried to come out and be aggressive. Like G (Riller) said, the last few weeks have been tough, especially for me individually. Like he said, our teammates and our coaches believe in us. I just have to be myself out there on the court, and luckily, I was able to make some shots tonight.”