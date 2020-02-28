Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will kick off St. Pat’s in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - To kick off festivities during St. Pat’s in Five Points, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Columbia!
A 10-horse Clydesdale hitch will entertain the crowds waiting for the parade in an opening ceremony, thanks to the festival’s sponsor KW Beverage, which owns Budweiser.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Dreher High School and traveling the Musical Mile into Five Points.
St. Pat’s in Five Points is Saturday, March 21. The all-day celebration includes the parade, several stages of music and a family-fun area called Pot 'O Gold.
Band of Horses is this year’s headliner.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. Children 12 and under get in free.
