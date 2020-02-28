2 former SCANA executives sued in connection with abandoned nuclear plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued two former SCANA executives claiming they defrauded investors by making false statements about the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County which was ultimately abandoned.
The complaint filed in federal court states former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne misled investors about the project which would have qualified the company for more than $1 billion in tax credits.
The SEC claims the pair claimed the project was on track even though they knew it was far behind schedule.
The complaint further alleges one SCANA executive said that officers of the company “flew around the country showing the same . . . construction pictures from different angles and played our fiddles” while the project itself “was going up in flames.”
The company abandoned the project in 2017. The false statements helped SCANA to boost its stock price and furthermore obtain approval to raise customer rates to finance the project, according to the complaint.
“When making statements to the public, executives cannot provide false information or half-truths,” Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC’s Atlanta Regional Office said. “This case demonstrates the SEC’s commitment to holding companies and individuals at the highest corporate levels responsible when they mislead investors and fail to provide them with full and fair information.”
Marsh and Byrne, along with SCANA and SCE&G, have been sued under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws as well reporting violations.
The complaint seeks a permanent injunction and return of the money allegedly obtained illegally along with interest on that money.
