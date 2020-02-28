Late surge pushes Gardner-Webb past Bucs on Senior Night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Both teams had four players in double figures on the night, but a late run from Gardner-Webb pushed them past the Charleston Southern men's basketball team Thursday night, 83-74, in Big South action from the Buccaneer Field House.
Ty Jones tied a career high with 23 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 23, but Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7) used a 12-3 run over the final 3:37 to split with Charleston Southern (13-16, 7-10).
Neither team could muster a lead larger than two baskets throughout the night until the final moments when free throws from the Runnin' Bulldogs extended their margin. Gardner-Webb also had four players in double figures Thursday led by 21 from Nate Johnson and 20 from Eric Jamison Jr. off the bench.
Jones' efficient 10-of-13 night from the floor gave him 23 along with Fleming's 23 to lead all while Nate Louis hit four treys in his Buc Dome finale and Travis Anderson added 11 points off the bench, adding to his already Big South-leading scoring average off the bench.
How It Happened
Neither team could grab a lead larger than six in the first half as Gardner-Webb used a late run for a 38-37 lead at the break as Ty Jones had 15 points to lead all scorers
Fleming took over in the early stages of the second half for CSU going on a personal 6-0 run highlighted by an alley oop slam with 11:07 to play.
The Bucs and Runnin' Bulldogs saw 13 lead changes in the second half alone Thursday night before Gardner-Webb closed the contest on their 12-3 run after a Ty Jones jump shot with 3:37 tied it at 71-all.
News and Notes
Ty Jones tied a career-high with 23 points, his third 20-point effort of the season and second over the last three contests
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 23 points, his 15th 20-point effort of the season
Nate Louis added 12 points on four treys finishing the night 4-of-6 from deep, further cementing his name into the CSU top-10 all-time three-point field goal percentage list
Travis Anderson, who led the Big South in scoring average off the bench, added 11 points in his return after missing one contest
CSU and Gardner-Webb split the season series with Thursday's result and it was the first home loss to the Runnin' Bulldogs since the 2016-17 season
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads to Presbyterian for the regular-season finale with seeding in the upcoming Big South Championships up for grabs. Tipoff from the Templeton Center is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+ with Big South Championships seeds to be announced at the conclusion of Saturday’s contests around the league.