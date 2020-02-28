Report: Driver charged with felony DUI after crash puts man in coma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver has been charged with felony DUI after allegedly causing a crash that put another man in a medically-induced coma, according to an incident report.
Tyler Schiano, 26, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.
Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers responded to a three-car crash on Remount Road near North Rhett Avenue.
When officers asked how much he had to drink that night, Schiano told officers “a few," denied field sobriety testing, and said his head hurt, according to the report.
Schiano was then taken to MUSC where he consented to a blood draw. In the report, the officer wrote that he tried to take Schiano to jail after his treatment, but nurses told him the suspect was not sober enough to be discharged.
The officer wrote in the report that Schiano was released on personal recognizance and given a court date because it was his first offense.
Two days later on Jan. 10, officers learned one victim in another car had a fractured skull, a fractured neck and was in a medically induced coma. At that time, the officer upgraded the charges to felony DUI and warrants were drawn up for Schiano’s eventual arrest, the report stated.
