Steve Spurrier headlines SC Football Hall of Fame class

In the 1970 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked him in the third round, 66th overall as a defensive back, although he never played that position in college. In his first five seasons, he spent time at corner and free safety, but his career really took off in 1975 when he became the mainstay at strong safety. The Cowboys safety would go onto play through the 1981 season, playing in five Super Bowls and winning two (VI, XII), being named to three Pro Bowls (1976-1978), and named Second-Team All-Pro twice (1977, 1978). He intercepted 41 passes (third all-time in Cowboys history) in his career and recovered 7 fumbles. His nine playoff interceptions are an NFL record. After retiring from playing he became an NFL and college coach, as well as a commentator for a short time. He also managed a gas marketing company with his longtime teammate Cliff Harris.