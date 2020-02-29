Biden projected winner of S.C. Democratic primary. We’re tracking results here.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - CBS News projected former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the South Carolina Democratic Primary within minutes of polls closing statewide.
Other media outlets also called the race for Biden.
As of 7:43 p.m., Biden had pulled in 52% of the votes, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders a distant second at 19%. Businessman and billionaire Tom Steyer came in at third place with 12% followed by Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in fourth place at 7%. Elizabeth Warren was in fifth place with 6%.
The calls for Biden came before any official numbers were released, but the projections were based on exit polls.
Biden’s team was planning for approximately 1,000 people at the USC volleyball arena for what they hoped would be a celebration of his victory.
Some supporters at the event say they voted for the former vice president because they consider him the most moderate candidate.
Biden was considered a front runner in the South Carolina primary race. In two polls that came out in the last week, he was up by double digits over Steyer and Sanders.
Earlier this week, Biden talked about his plans to win over young progressives who are putting their support behind Sanders.
“We have to give practical answers to how we’re going to get things done, so there’s a split about what’s to be done,” Biden said. “Promises are important, but being able to get them done is equally or even more important. I’m just going to compete as hard as I can.”
Earlier this week, Congressman Jim Clyburn endorsed Biden, an endorsement a CBS News exit poll states was “an important factor” in almost half of the state’s Democratic primary voters’ decision at the polls on Saturday.
The South Carolina Democratic Primary was said to be a test for the Sanders campaign as his momentum in the Palmetto State has grown. While Sanders is the national front runner, he has ranked second place in multiple national polls behind Biden in South Carolina.
Sanders has tightened up the gap between himself and Biden over the past few weeks campaigning among young and diverse voter bases in the state.
At a rally Friday night in North Charleston, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to cast a vote for Sanders in Saturday’s primary after conducting an impromptu survey to determine whether the crowd felt Sanders or Biden would be easier candidate for Trump to defeat in November.
But a U.S. Congressman from California campaigning for Sanders in South Carolina said Sanders and his supporters could surprise doubters.
“I think a lot of Republicans are underestimating him," Rep. Ro Khanna said. "You know, a lot of people thought Ronald Reagan was unelectable and hoped that Ronald Reagan would win the conservative nomination and then Ronald Reagan won overwhelmingly. I think similarly people underestimate Sanders and the movement he’s building.”
Days ago, Sanders said every candidate needs to rally around whoever wins the Democratic nomination if they want to face Trump in November.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren left South Carolina Saturday morning after an event in Columbia headed for Arkansas.
She, along with some other Democratic presidential hopefuls, has shifted her attention to one of the 14 states nationwide holding a primary this Tuesday, which is dubbed “Super Tuesday.”
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker had her sitting at a distant fourth place in South Carolina with just 12 percent of the vote.
But she told voters in Arkansas she is the woman for the job of taking on the president in November.
“I’m Elizabeth Warren and I’m the woman who’s going to beat Donald Trump,” she said to a cheering crowd. "And I’m going to help us with the ticket. “We’re going to take back the Senate and put Mitch McConnell out of a job.”
Steyer invested major campaign resources in South Carolina and his supporters have gathered in the state’s capital city for their watch party.
In South Carolina, Steyer has been averaging third place for weeks after failing to generate much momentum in Iowa or New Hampshire. He came in with less than 5 percent of the vote in Nevada.
According to his website, Buttigieg is appearing at a town hall event at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina.
