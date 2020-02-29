Carr, Sechopoulos Power Cougars to 4-1 Win Over Xavier

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Jordan Carr fanned a season-high nine batters in eight stellar innings and Ari Sechopoulos drove in three to lead College of Charleston to a 4-1 come-from-behind win over Xavier in the series opener on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 4, Xavier 1
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (6-1), Xavier (2-6)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Musketeers held the Cougars off the board until the bottom of the sixth when Sechopoulos plated two with a two-out single to put the Cougars in front, 2-1. Joseph Mershon added an RBI single in the seventh before Sechopoulos drove in his 14th run of the season with a single in the eighth. Carr stymied Xavier bats for eight innings scattering three hits and striking out nine to collect his first win as a Cougar.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Carr delivered his best performance of the season, holding Xavier to one unearned run on three hits and four walks over eight innings. The senior transfer fanned a season-high nine batters – including four over the first two frames.
NOTABLES
· Sechopoulos continued his torrid start with a 3-for-4 day driving in three with a single and two doubles.
· Luke Stageberg and Harrison Hawkins each added a double and scored.
· Mershon drove in an insurance run with a single in the eighth.
· Ty Good tossed a scoreless ninth to pick up his first collegiate save.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Saturday for game two of the weekend series against Xavier. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. with freshman Caswell Smith taking the ball opposite Xavier junior Nick Zwack.