Carr, Sechopoulos Power Cougars to 4-1 Win Over Xavier

The Musketeers held the Cougars off the board until the bottom of the sixth when Sechopoulos plated two with a two-out single to put the Cougars in front, 2-1. Joseph Mershon added an RBI single in the seventh before Sechopoulos drove in his 14th run of the season with a single in the eighth. Carr stymied Xavier bats for eight innings scattering three hits and striking out nine to collect his first win as a Cougar.