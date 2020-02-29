The Citadel doubles up St. Peter’s 14-7 on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel had five players collect multiple hits and eight players score a run in a 14-7 victory over Saint Peter’s in the series opener Friday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 14, Saint Peter’s 7
Records: The Citadel (7-1), Saint Peter’s (0-9)
Series: The Citadel leads series 1-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
- The Bulldogs took advantage of a dropped foul ball to score four unearned runs in the first inning.
- The Citadel added three runs in the fifth inning on just one hit. Three walks and two hit by pitches ignited the two-out rally.
How it Happened
- The Peacocks got on the board in the first inning after Hunter Mason lined a ball over the left-field wall for a solo home run.
- The Citadel came back in the home-half of the inning and got base hits from Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt.
- Travis Lott drew a walk with two outs to load the bases. After getting a second life after a dropped foul ball, Cam Jensen delivered a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner.
- Tilo Skole followed by driving in Jensen with a single up the middle.
- SPU scored their second of the game in the second inning after Sam Delcollo doubled and later scored on a groundout from Joey Vitello.
- Brown started a rally in the second inning by drawing a walk and stealing second. Corbitt drove him in with a triple to left field and scored on a groundout from McCarthy.
- After the first two hitters were retired in the bottom of the fifth, Ches Goodman drew a walk, Travis Lott was hit by a pitch and Jensen followed with his own HBP.
- One run scored when Skole was hit by a pitch and Lane Botkin singled into the hole at short to drive in another run. The final run scored when Crosby Jones walked with the bases loaded.
- Lott drove in a run in the sixth with a double just inside the first-base bag.
- Botkin got a four-run inning going in the seventh as doubled down the right-field line to score to score Skole. Brown singled off the pitcher’s leg to score Botkin and Corbit delivered a sacrifice fly to center.
- Goodman closed out the scoring by delivering an RBI single up the middle.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel scored double figures for the second-straight game and fourth time this season.
- It is the first time scoring double digits in back-to-back games since doing so against ETSU on May 9-10, 2016.
- The offense pounded out 15 hits. It is the second time this season the ‘Dogs have had 15 hits in a game. The Citadel had 16 hits on Tuesday at Charleston Southern.
- Tyler Corbitt and Lane Botkin each collected three hits and drove in two runs.
- Cam Jensen finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and three RBIs.
- Tilo Skole went 2-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch and two RBIs.
- Crosby Jones drew three walks and drove in a run.
- As a team, The Citadel drew 11 walks and were hit by four pitches.
- Jeffery Brown scored three times, while Corbitt, Ches Goodman, Travis Lott and Jensen each scored twice.
- Shane Connolly (3-0) picked up the victory after striking out seven over 7.1 innings.
- Joe Albunia (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up four unearned runs on five hits and a walk in one inning.
- Brandon Mulier made his season debut and retired all three hitters he faced on nine pitches.
On Deck
The two teams will play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.