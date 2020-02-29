Coastal Carolina announces 2020 football schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The 2020 Coastal Carolina football schedule has been announced and for the first time in program history, the Chanticleers will play two Power 5 teams in the same season in South Carolina and Kansas. The 2020 slate also includes six home games, including the first-ever Power 5 opponent to visit Brooks Stadium in the Kansas Jayhawks, as well as non-conference road games at South Carolina and Eastern Michigan. The Chanticleers will also play a nationally televised Thursday night primetime game on ESPNU.