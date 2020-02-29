Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020
Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats' 2020 nominating fight is turning to South Carolina for the first-in-the-South presidential primary. Joe Biden is confident that his popularity with black voters will seal him a victory and help blunt some of front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum. The primary stands as the first marker on a critical four-day stretch that will help determine whether the party rallies behind Sanders or embraces a longer and uglier slog that could carry on until the national convention. Sanders believes he's positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on “Super Tuesday.”
Biden hopes South Carolina win could help on Super Tuesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden seems poised for a win in Saturday's first-in-the-South primary, just weeks after his third presidential campaign left New Hampshire badly wounded and close to broke. The question is whether Biden can turn a win in South Carolina into a strong showing in the Super Tuesday slate of 14 states three days later. Biden's top rivals, Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg, have dwarfed him in organization and spending, and early voting had begun in many states, including delegate-rich California and Texas, before Biden’s campaign could regain its footing. In Biden’s ideal world, a South Carolina rebound would blunt Sanders' momentum.
Troopers: Child hit by truck while waiting for school bus
PLEASANT HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while waiting for a school bus. The girl was taken to Medical University of South Carolina Friday and was later transferred to a Charlotte hospital. The child's condition and the extent of her injuries weren't immediately released. Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn says the child goes to Heath Springs Elementary School. He says she was at the bus stop with her grandmother before she was hit by a vehicle. It's unclear whether the driver will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing.
The big crunch: For 2020 Dems, March is key in delegate race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are facing a key month. Nearly two-thirds of the party’s national delegates are up for grabs in a 30-day time period starting with Saturday’s South Carolina primary. The biggest prizes come on Tuesday, when voters go to the polls in 14 states and American Samoa. If one candidate can emerge from Super Tuesday with a significant lead in the delegate count, it would be very difficult for anyone to catch up. If that same candidate racks up big victories the following two weeks, the race would be all but over.
Securities agents sue 2 SC utility execs over nuclear fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors taking more than a billion dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility's former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday. Dominion Energy of Virginia bought the South Carolina utility last year and was also included in the suit. Criminal charges were not filed.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'hoax' for criticizing virus plan
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats who have questioned his handling of the coronavirus threat, calling their criticism a new “hoax” intended to undermine his leadership. He's accusing Democrats of “politicizing” the threat while he is boasting about preventive steps he's ordered in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading across the United States. Trump held a campaign rally Friday night in South Carolina, attempting to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals before Saturday's presidential primary. The crowd cheered in agreement when he said he thought Bernie Sanders would be “easier to beat” than Joe Biden.