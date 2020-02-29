NMB police searching for missing 70-year-old suffering from multiple medical conditions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help Saturday searching for a missing senior who suffers from dementia.
70-year-old Linda Patricia Rose was last seen around walking west on 48th Ave S in NMB passing Hamburger Joes around 5:25 am. Police say she originally went missing from the North Beach Plantation Resort.
Rose is described as a black female standing 5′7″ tall and weighing 110 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and black sneakers while carrying brown purse and blue duffle bag.
If you’ve seen Rose or know of her whereabouts, please call the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-280-5511
