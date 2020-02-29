Police searching for woman missing from West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a missing woman believed to be in danger.
Celia Sweeney, 28, is believed to be with her vehicle, a 2003 blue Audi A4 with license plate 8VD510-MA, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
This vehicle was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Westchase Drive in West Ashley, police say.
Anyone who spots Sweeney or her vehicle is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.