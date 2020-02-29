Sunny weekend with chilly mornings!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide lots of sunshine this weekend as temperatures sit a bit below average for this time of the year! Expect a sunny, breezy and cool Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for tonight because of the likelihood of temperatures dropping to, or below, freezing for several hours early Sunday morning. Highway 17 will likely be the dividing line between temperatures that drop below or stay just above freezing. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees at the beaches. Sunshine will continue on Sunday but it won’t be as a breezy. Highs Sunday will warm into the low 60s. A big warm-up is on the way for early next week with low 70s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday. The next rain chance will head our way by the middle of next week.