Tigers Top Gamecocks 7-1

Adam Hackenberg led off the fourth inning with a double, then Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, the first long ball of his career. In the fifth inning, Kier Meredith grounded a double and Davis Sharpe hit a towering two-run homer, his first of the season. Meredith, who had four hits for the second game in a row, belted Clemson's third two-run homer of the game in the sixth inning, his first of the year, then Bryar Hawkins laced a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning. Brady Allen led off the ninth inning with a homer, the first hit for the Gamecocks in the game.