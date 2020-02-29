Tri-State parents charged after infant suffers broken femur, fractured skull

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Wayne Township couple is charged with child endangerment in connection with injuries suffered by their 5-week-old infant during an argument, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Brown, 24, and Chasity Cottrell, 34, brought the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Feb. 25 around 6:30 p.m., where the 5-week-old was diagnosed with a broken femur and skull fracture, the sheriff’s office says.
Physicians at the hospital reportedly determined the injuries were not accidental.
After being contacted by Children’s Hospital Social Service, the sheriff’s office says it interviewed the couple and additional family members and conducted a search of their Newtonsville home.
The following day, detectives say Brown contacted them to admit he dropped the child while being assaulted by Cottrell during a domestic incident.
Brown said he lied about the incident to the detectives during their initial conversation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cottrell admitted the same on Feb. 28.
They were charged with one count each of endangering children, a third-degree felony, on Friday.
Cottrell and Brown are currently being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond and are scheduled to appear in court March 2 for their arraignment.
The sheriff’s office says its investigation remains ongoing.
