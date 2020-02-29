Warming shelter to open Saturday night in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warming shelter in North Charleston will open Saturday night for those who need a place to sleep and keep warm.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1444 Remount Road, will open for registration between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The shelter will then close at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Winter Warming Shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, overnight lodging and an optional devotion.
For a ride to the shelter, board a Carta Bus Route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.
Pets are not permitted at this warming shelter.
