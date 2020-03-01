Bucs fall Saturday in finale to Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. – An early second-half run proved to be too much Saturday as Presbyterian downed the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team Saturday night, 76-65, from the Templeton Center.
Charleston Southern (13-17, 7-11 Big South) was led offensively by Ty Jones and Deontaye Buskey with 19 points, but the Blue Hose (10-21, 7-11 Big South) used a 15-2 run in the late stages of the first half and early second to claim a 38-32 lead, before holding on the rest of the way.
Ben Drake paced the home Blue Hose with a game-high 21 points while Cory Hightower (15) and J.C. Younger (13) finished the day in double figures as the team shot .473 from the floor and hit 18 of their 21 free throw attempts.
The loss ends the regular season with a split versus the Blue Hose and forces a three-way tie in the Big South standings between the Bucs, USC Upstate and Presbyterian at 7-11 in league play.
How It Happened
· Charleston Southern would lead by as 11 in the first half, but a 15-2 run from Presbyterian to close the first half gave the Blue Hose a 33-32 lead at the break
· Presbyterian would extend their lead in the second half to as much as 18 with 9:50 on the clock before CSU mounted a comeback effort that fell short
· The Blue Hose shot .555 in the second half after a tightly-contested opening 20 minutes
News and Notes
· Ty Jones (19) finished with a team-high in scoring for the second-straight game while Deontaye Buskey added 19 as well with three steals
· Presbyterian saw three players in double figures paced by 21 from Ben Drake to counter the three Bucs in double digits
Up Next
Seeding for the Big South Tournament will be announced later Saturday night with the Bucs playing in the First Round Tuesday night.