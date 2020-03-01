Bucs sweep doubleheader, lead series 3-0 over Hornets

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball took care of business once again Saturday sweeping away Delaware State in a twinbill from Nielsen Field.
Game One
Charleston Southern staked out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, proving to be enough run support for freshman right-handed pitcher Daniel Padysak as he mowed down the Hornet lineup with 10 strikeouts across 6.0 innings of one-run ball. Lucas Ford closed the door with a 1-inning save striking out a batter as CSU would take it 4-2 and improve to 2-0 on the weekend.
Justin Dahill drove in the game’s first run on an RBI groundout before the Bucs extended their margin with a three spot just one frame later and a 4-0 lead.
Delaware State finally broke through in the fourth for a run before pushing across one in the seventh before Ford ended the game on a grounder to second.
Padysak collected his second win of the season as he struck out 10 batters without walking anyone and surrendering just the one run.
Kyle Sandstrom and Shane Kelleher each had a pair of knocks in the first contest while Ryan Stoudemire drove in a pair of runs himself.
Game Two
Delaware State got all four of their runs in the first inning as they sent nine men to the plate to grab a quick 4-0 lead. CSU responded quickly, however, posting a five-spot for a 5-4 lead through one and leading the rest of the way.
Shane Kelleher’s bases-clearing double tied the ballgame at 4-4 before a Kyle Horton double would swing it to a 5-4 lead. The Bucs added another in the second for a 6-4 margin where it would stand before a six-run fifth broke it open to 12-4 where it would hold the rest of the way.
Kelleher and Sandstrom made it a pair of two-hit performances on the day while Stoudemire, Ryan Rizk and Connor Aldrich each had a two-hit ballgame in the blowout win to cap the twinbill sweep. A night after collecting 13 hits, the Bucs pounded out 14 in the finale Saturday and plating 12 runs.
News and Notes
· Charleston Southern’s offense has feasted this weekend scoring 29 runs in three contests while collecting 34 hits
· Kyle Sandstrom and Shane Kelleher had a pair of two-hit games in the Saturday sweep as nine different Bucs had a knock across the two wins
· Daniel Padysak continues to shine in his rookie season as he tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball getting the win and setting the tone for the day
· Senior reliever Seth Owens tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless ball in the second contest earning the win while striking out three and retiring all 10 batters he faced
Up Next
CSU and Delaware State wrap their four-game set Sunday afternoon with the Bucs seeking their first sweep and four-game streak of the season. First pitch from Nielsen Field is set for 1 p.m.