Bucs sweep doubleheader, lead series 3-0 over Hornets

Charleston Southern staked out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, proving to be enough run support for freshman right-handed pitcher Daniel Padysak as he mowed down the Hornet lineup with 10 strikeouts across 6.0 innings of one-run ball. Lucas Ford closed the door with a 1-inning save striking out a batter as CSU would take it 4-2 and improve to 2-0 on the weekend.