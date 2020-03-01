Bucs Take No-Hitter to Seventh, Sweep Series with Delaware State

Cam Weinberger (1-1) was the winning pitcher after he got things started for the Bucs. While he did allow a run in the first inning, he went on to throw six no-hit innings with just the one run allowed, striking out four. Connor Yoder picked up where his teammate left off, tossing a hitless seventh inning with a strikeout. The Hornets finally got a hit with one out in the seventh inning.