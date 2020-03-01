Bucs Take No-Hitter to Seventh, Sweep Series with Delaware State

Bucs Take No-Hitter to Seventh, Sweep Series with Delaware State
Charleston Southern’s (6-7) pitching staff held Delaware State (2-8) hitless through the first seven and one third innings on Sunday. (Source: Charleston Southern Baseball)
March 1, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern’s (6-7) pitching staff held Delaware State (2-8) hitless through the first seven and one third innings on Sunday. The Bucs wrapped up the four-game series sweep with an 8-3 win.

Cam Weinberger (1-1) was the winning pitcher after he got things started for the Bucs. While he did allow a run in the first inning, he went on to throw six no-hit innings with just the one run allowed, striking out four. Connor Yoder picked up where his teammate left off, tossing a hitless seventh inning with a strikeout. The Hornets finally got a hit with one out in the seventh inning.

By that point, the Bucs already had gotten out to a seven-run lead. CSU had runners at the corners with two out in the first inning when a ground ball to short could’ve ended the inning, but Henry Gibson beat the throw to second and a run scored. Gibson and Ryan Rizk scored on the next play, when the Delaware State center fielder dropped a fly ball, giving CSU a 3-1 lead.

The Bucs added five more runs in the sixth inning, three on a long home run by Shane Kelleher, and two more on RBI singles from Alex Andronica and Christian Maggio.

Hiram Davis (0-1) took the loss for Delaware State, pitching two innings and allowing three runs, one earned, with a walk and two strikeouts.

News & Notes

· CSU stole six bases for the second time this weekend, which is the season-high total and tied for the third best total in school history.

· Kyle Sandstrom stole four bases himself, which is tied for a school record.

· The Bucs swept a series for the first time since their sweep of USC Upstate in 2019.

Up Next

The Bucs are set to host Davidson for a two-game series at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for game one on Tuesday, March 3rd is set for 6:00pm