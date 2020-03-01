Bucs Take No-Hitter to Seventh, Sweep Series with Delaware State

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern’s (6-7) pitching staff held Delaware State (2-8) hitless through the first seven and one third innings on Sunday. The Bucs wrapped up the four-game series sweep with an 8-3 win.
Cam Weinberger (1-1) was the winning pitcher after he got things started for the Bucs. While he did allow a run in the first inning, he went on to throw six no-hit innings with just the one run allowed, striking out four. Connor Yoder picked up where his teammate left off, tossing a hitless seventh inning with a strikeout. The Hornets finally got a hit with one out in the seventh inning.
By that point, the Bucs already had gotten out to a seven-run lead. CSU had runners at the corners with two out in the first inning when a ground ball to short could’ve ended the inning, but Henry Gibson beat the throw to second and a run scored. Gibson and Ryan Rizk scored on the next play, when the Delaware State center fielder dropped a fly ball, giving CSU a 3-1 lead.
The Bucs added five more runs in the sixth inning, three on a long home run by Shane Kelleher, and two more on RBI singles from Alex Andronica and Christian Maggio.
Hiram Davis (0-1) took the loss for Delaware State, pitching two innings and allowing three runs, one earned, with a walk and two strikeouts.
News & Notes
· CSU stole six bases for the second time this weekend, which is the season-high total and tied for the third best total in school history.
· Kyle Sandstrom stole four bases himself, which is tied for a school record.
· The Bucs swept a series for the first time since their sweep of USC Upstate in 2019.
Up Next
The Bucs are set to host Davidson for a two-game series at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for game one on Tuesday, March 3rd is set for 6:00pm