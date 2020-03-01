Bulldogs Complete Sweep With Second-Straight Shutout

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel completed its second sweep of the 2020 season by tossing its second-straight shutout in a 9-0 victory over Saint Peter's Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 9, Saint Peter’s 0
Records: The Citadel (9-1), Saint Peter’s (0-11)
Series: The Citadel wins series 3-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
- Lathan Todd worked out of a jam to get a called third strike to end the inning and strand two runners in scoring position.
- The Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the inning by taking advantage of three walks and two hit batters with the bases loaded to score five runs in the frame.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning as Ryan McCarthy lined a solo home run to right center.
- The Citadel added a run in the second inning after Noah Mitchell started the inning with a triple to right center and scored on a groundout to the left side from Travis Lott.
- The game was broken open in the sixth inning after a fielder's choice, throwing error and intentional walk loaded the bases with one out.
- Travis Lott and Cam Jensen each drew bases-loaded walks, and Tilo Skole and Lane Botkin were each hit by pitches to score runs.
- The fifth run of the inning scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Jeffery Brown.
- The 'Dogs added a run in the seventh as Tyler Corbitt delivered a leadoff single and came around to score on a Ches Goodman single to center.
- The Citadel added a run in the eighth without the benefit of a base hit. A hit batter and a pair of walks loaded the bases, and Noah Mitchell drew a walk of his own to score the run.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel completed its second sweep of the season. The Bulldogs also swept Coppin State on opening weekend.
- The 9-1 start is the best since the 1990 team started the season 26-1.
- The Citadel posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since April 12-13, 2013 against Georgia Southern.
- The Bulldogs closed out the weekend by not allowing a run over the final 19 innings.
- Lathan Todd (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after allowing just three hits and striking out seven over 6.0 innings. He retired the first 11 hitters he faced.
- Devin Beckley struck out all three hitters he faced in the seventh inning.
- Dawy Lebron (0-2) took the loss for the Peacocks after giving up two runs on two hits and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
- Tilo Skole finished 0-for-2, but was hit by two pitches. He had reached safely in each of his first 10 plate appearances in the series. He ended up reaching safely in 11-of-13 plate appearances in the series.
- Noah Mitchell posted another multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, a RBI and two runs scored.
- Over the last two games, Mitchel went 6-for-8 with a double, triple, two home runs and four RBIs.
- Tyler Corbitt was the only other 'Dog with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Ryan McCarthy hit his first home run of the season in the first inning.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to the diamond Tuesday afternoon as they travel to face USC Upstate. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.