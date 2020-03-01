Chants Earn Series Win Over Maryland with 10-3 Saturday Victory

The Chants got to the Maryland bullpen, as CCU’s offense torched the three relievers for eight runs, seven of which were earned, on five hits and five walks. Coastal’s offense continued its hot streak, as the men in teal had six players record at least one hit for the game, four of which had multiple hits in Cooper Weiss (3-for-4, 2 2B, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, SB), Eric Brown (2-for-4, BB, RBI, 2 runs, SB), Alex Gattinelli (2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI, SB), and Nick Lucky (2-for-3, HBP, 4 runs, 2 SB).