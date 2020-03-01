Coastal Completes Sweep of Maryland with 3-2 Win

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s pitching staff combined to strike out 12 Maryland hitters, the defense turned three double plays, and the offense picked up a key two-out RBI base hit in the bottom of the eighth to propel the Chanticleers to a 3-2 win over the Terrapins and complete the three-game weekend series sweep at Springs Brooks Stadium.
CCU has won five-straight games and improved to 7-3 with the win. Maryland leaves Conway, S.C. at 6-4 overall after the three-weekend losses.
The pitching continues to have a strong start to the season, as the trio of Nick Parker, Shaddon Peavyhouse, and Chase Antle held Maryland to two runs on six hits, two walks, and 12 strikeouts over the nine-inning contest. In his third start of the season, Parker gave up two runs, one of which was earned, on five hits, one walk, and a career-high seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings but did not factor in the decision.
Peavyhouse (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out four over 3.0-scoreless innings to pick up the relief win, while Antle (1) struck out one, walked one, and got help with a 4-3 game-ending double play to record his first career save as a Chant.
Maryland starter Sean Burke held CCU’s offense to just two runs on three hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts, however, the Terps’ Connor Staine (0-1) gave up the game-winning run in the eighth to take the loss. The Coastal offense was held to just five hits, yet, three produced runs.
Scott McKeon (1-for-4, HR, RBI, run) led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left field, while Fox Leum (2-for-4, RBI) picked up an RBI single in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2. Freshman Cooper Weiss (1-for-4, RBI) provided the big two-out RBI single in the eighth to give the Chants the lead heading into the final inning of play.
The Terps’ offense, which struggled all series, got two hits from Benjamin Cowles (2-for-3) and one hit apiece from Chris Alleyne (1-for-3, BB, RBI, run), Randy Bednar (1-for-4, RBI), Maxwell Costes (1-for-4), and Matt Orlando (1-for-3, 2B, run).
Parker breezed through the first two innings on the mound, including striking out the side in the top of the first, while McKeon put the home team in front early at 1-0 with a home run to start the bottom of the first. After Maryland scored one run on three hits in the top of the third to tie the game at 1-1, Parker got a double play in the fourth to get out of a jam and pitched a clean fifth to keep the game tied at one run apiece.
In the sixth, Maryland took advantage of a lead-off walk, a fielding error, and a single to take a 2-1 lead on the unearned run before a 4-3 double play by Eric Brown up the middle ended the inning for the Terps.
The defensive play proved to be huge, as in the bottom half of the inning Nick Lucky drew a lead-off walk, stole second, and then advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Leum then laced a one-out single to right field to plate Lucky and knot the game back up at 2-2 with three innings to play. Peavyhouse, who entered the game in the sixth, pitched around a single in the seventh and fanned two in a 1-2-3 eighth to keep the game tied at 2-2.
The Terps got two quick outs in the bottom half of the eighth and looked to send the game to the ninth tied only to see Leum record his second single of the day, a line drive up the middle.
Following a stolen base by pinch-runner Connor Kirkley and a walk to Brown, Weiss lined a 2-2 pitch up the middle to score Kirkley from second and put the home team on top 3-2.
That was all Antle would need, as the graduate transfer came in firing, hitting both 99 mph and 98 mph twice in the inning. He struck out the first batter, walked the second, and prompted a 4-3 double play on the third hitter to give the Chants the 3-2 win. Coastal left eight men on base in the win, while Maryland stranded four.
The Chants (7-3) will remain at home to host the Charlotte 49ers (8-4) on Tuesday, March 3, at 4 p.m. ET.