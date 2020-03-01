Cougars Edge Musketeers, 5-3, to Take Weekend Series

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Harrison Hawkins and Landon Choboy each drove in two and freshman Trey Pooserfanned eight over five shutout innings of relief to lead College of Charleston to a 5-3 series-clinching win over Xavier on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 5, Xavier 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (7-2), Xavier (3-7)
HOW IT HAPPENEDThe Cougars scored twice in the first and twice in the second to take an early 4-0 lead. After the Musketeers struck for three in the third, Charleston tacked on an insurance run in the fifth and Pooser shut the door with five dominant innings out of the 'pen.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Pooser was electric over five shutout innings, scattering two hits and fanning eight to earn his first collegiate win. The freshman worked out of several jams, including a second and third situation with two outs in the sixth.
NOTABLES
- Hawkins went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to push his hitting streak to 10 games.
- Choboy dropped in a pair of RBI singles for his third multi-hit game of the season.
- The Cougars converted on nine of 17 advancement opportunities and held Xavier to a 0-for-9 clip with runners in scoring position.
- Trotter Harlan continued his strong start with a double and an RBI from the leadoff spot.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they travel to Clemson, S.C. to take on regional foe Clemson in their first road contest of the season. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. on ESPN 910 AM and 94.7 FM.