Davidson Gets First Tally As Rays Best Worcester

Things were even at the start of the final frame, but Askew put the Stingrays in front 2-1 on his 11th goal of the year with help from linemate Max Novak at 3:23. Askew moved down the right win in the Railers’ zone before besting goaltender Jakub Skarek with a shot over the shoulder.Then at 11:58, forward Alec Marsh found Davidson open in front of the net and the Trail, B.C. native capitalized on the chance for his first pro tally to make it 3-1 during the 28th game of his rookie season.