Harris Scores 24 as BullDogs Fall at Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Senior Kaelon Harris made the most of his final regular-season game Saturday night as the Atlanta, Georgia native scored a game-high 24 points and brought down seven rebounds. Despite the strong effort from the senior, The Citadel men's basketball team fell by a score of 82-58 at Furman.
Game Information
Location: Greenville, S.C. (Timmons Arena)
Final Score: Furman 82, The Citadel 58
Records: Furman (25-6, 15-3 SoCon), The Citadel (6-23, 0-18 SoCon)
Series: Furman leads, 126-87
KEY STATS
- Furman opened the game with back-to-back buckets, but The Citadel managed to take the lead nearly two minutes in behind baskets from Brady Spence and Rudy Fitzgibbons, III.
- Freshman Fletcher Abee added to the lead with his 76th made 3-pointer of the season to pad the lead, but Furman went on a 7-0 spurt to retake the lead.
- The two teams traded the lead back and forth six times in the first half, including when Harris gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead with a layup with 11:27 left in the period.
- Furman was able to retake the lead on the next possession, but the Bulldogs kept the deficit to under double digits for the rest of the half.
- The 'Dogs headed into the intermission trailing by eight, 29-21 after Furman scored the final four points of the half.
- After Spence opened the second half with a made free throw, Furman went on a 11-0 run to stretch things out, including three straight 3-pointers.
- With 15:50 left to play, Furman's lead was 19, 45-26, but the Bulldogs began to mount a bit of a comeback, pulling to within 12, 48-36 with 13:00 to play. The run was capped by a Harris layup, but Furman again shut the door and went on to build their lead up to as many as 29 twice in the closing minutes of the game.
- After the Bulldogs opened the game shooting as high as 66.7% in the opening minutes, the 'Dogs finished the game shooting 45.1% (23-of-51) from the field, but connected on just 26.3% (5-of-19) of their looks from beyond the 3-point arc.
- In comparison, Furman shot 45.5% (30-of-66) from the field, and the Paladins converted five more 3-pointers.
- The Bulldogs' efforts were hampered by 20 turnovers, which Furman turned into 22 points.
- Harris led all scorers with 24 points off 9-of-13 (.692) shooting from the field, including knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. Harris added seven rebounds.
- Spence was the next highest scorer for the 'Dogs with eight points to go along with five boards.
- Fellow freshman Stephen Clark swatted away two shots on the night.
- Noah Gurley was the leading scorer for Furman. Gurley led a trio of Paladins in double figures with 20 points.
NOTES
- All eight Bulldogs that played Saturday scored.
- The 24-point performance by Harris marked the sixth time this season, 11th in his career that Harris has scored at least 20 points.
- With his 24 points scored, Harris has scored 930, a mark that has him 41st in program history.
- Harris ended his night with six defensive rebounds, giving him 354 for his career and 146 this season. The 146 defensive rebounds this season rank fifth in program history, while his 354 career defensive rebounds rank 11th.
- Abee scored seven points Saturday afternoon, giving him 349 on the year. His 349 points scored moved Abee up from seventh to sole possession of fifth in program history for points scored by a freshman.
- With his three assists Saturday at Furman, Tyson Batiste moved up from tied for fifth to sole possession of fourth in program history for single-season assists with 156.
- Kaiden Rice converted one 3-pointer Saturday, giving him 79 on the year. His 79 made treys this season move him up to tie sixth in program history for single-season made 3-pointers.
COMING UP
The Bulldogs will take next take on No. 7 seed Wofford in next week’s 2020 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships presented by General Shale. The Bulldogs, the No. 10 seed, and Terriers will tangle at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6.