Herbert Harrigan Powers Home Record 23rd-Straight Win

The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) were only ahead 34-28 early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 surge to take control for good.South Carolina finished off the fourth 16-0 SEC season in league history and became the first team to do it twice since the conference super-sized the schedule before the 2009-10 season. The victory also broke the school mark for consecutive wins when the 2014-15 Gamecocks started 22-0 to reach No. 1. Like that group that reached the Final Four, this South Carolina roster has aspirations far beyond regular-season honors.Texas A&M (22-7, 10-6) lost its final two games of the regular season.