Highway Patrol: One dead after crash in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County on Saturday.
According to authorities, a driver was traveling south bound on SC-61 near Middleton Place around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night when the driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree, then was ejected from the car.
Troopers say the driver was transported to Trident Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Dorchester Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver yet.
