Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden needed a win in the South Carolina primary, and he earned a commanding one. The victory revives his flagging campaign for the Democratic nomination, and gives him new energy headed into next week's Super Tuesday. One of his principal rivals will be Sen. Bernie Sanders, who finished second and is better positioned than Biden for the next series of primaries. For others in the race, there will likely be discussions about whether their campaigns should continue, particularly after 14 states vote on Tuesday.