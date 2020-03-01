Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/29)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
2-A Lower State Finals
Whale Branch 58, North Charleston 46 F/OT - Darjawuan Brown had 14 points but the Cougars were unable to hold on to a double-digit lead in the 2nd half as their season ends with the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5-A Lower State Finals
Goose Creek 33, Wando 26 F/OT - Kolia Adams had 11 points to lead Goose Creek back to the state title game with the overtime win. Elizabeth Eads had 13 points in a losing effort for the Warriors.
2-A Lower State Finals
North Charleston 51, Latta 44 - Sophia Simmons had 22 points to lead the Cougars to Friday’s state title game in Columbia.
SCISA 3-A State Championship
Cardinal Newman 60, Northwood Academy 53
SCISA 1-A State Championship
Beaufort Academy 48, Dorchester Academy 27
