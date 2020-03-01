Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/29)

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/29)
Ca'Vashia Johnson hugs her coach and teammates after North Charleston came back from down 16 to win the 2-A lower state finals over Latta on Saturday (Source: Live 5 News)
February 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 10:06 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

2-A Lower State Finals

Whale Branch 58, North Charleston 46 F/OT - Darjawuan Brown had 14 points but the Cougars were unable to hold on to a double-digit lead in the 2nd half as their season ends with the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A Lower State Finals

Goose Creek 33, Wando 26 F/OT - Kolia Adams had 11 points to lead Goose Creek back to the state title game with the overtime win. Elizabeth Eads had 13 points in a losing effort for the Warriors.

2-A Lower State Finals

North Charleston 51, Latta 44 - Sophia Simmons had 22 points to lead the Cougars to Friday’s state title game in Columbia.

SCISA 3-A State Championship

Cardinal Newman 60, Northwood Academy 53

SCISA 1-A State Championship

Beaufort Academy 48, Dorchester Academy 27

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.