Minor charged in connection to assault video circulating on social media, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police have one minor in custody Sunday after a video making the rounds around social media reportedly shows a fight between two juveniles.
The Horry County Police Department took to Facebook Sunday to address the incident.
Police say the victim has been placed in emergency protective custody. Details pertaining to the identities of those involved in the incident have been restricted due to the ages of those involved, authorities say.
“Please take this opportunity to talk to your children about the importance of always reporting illegal activity to a responsible adult,” the post reads.
WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
