Mitchell Powers BullDogs to 13-0 Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel freshman Noah Mitchell went 4-for-5 with a double and two home runs in leading the Bulldogs to a 13-0 shutout victory over Saint Peter’s Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 13, Saint Peter’s 0
Records: The Citadel (8-1), Saint Peter’s (0-10)
Series: The Citadel leads series 2-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
· The Bulldogs got back-to-back home runs from Ches Goodman and Noah Mitchell in the third inning to give the ‘Dogs a comfortable lead.
· Cameron Reeves retired the first 10 hitters he faced before allowing a base hit.
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs struck first in the second inning after Noah Mitchell doubled off the scoreboard in left field and scored on a Will Bastian single to left center.
· The offense got going in the third as Corbitt singled with one out and scored on Ryan McCarthy’s double to left center.
· Ches Goodman followed with a two-run shot to left center.
· Just a few pitches later, Mitchell blasted his first career home to left center.
· Tilo Skole got into the act with two outs by delivering a RBI single to right field.
· The momentum carried over into the fourth inning as a couple defensive mistakes led to a two-run triple from Goodman and a RBI single from Mitchell.
· The ‘Dogs added two more runs in the sixth thanks to a RBI double from Jensen and the second RBI base hit from Skole.
· Mitchell closed out the scoring in the eighth with his second solo blast to left center.
Inside the Box Score
· The Citadel scored in double digits for the third-straight game. It is the first time since May 17-19, 2014 that this has happened.
· The Bulldogs hit three home runs in a game for the first time since belting four against Dartmouth on March 19, 2017.
· Noah Mitchell is the first Bulldog to hit a pair of home runs since Ches Goodman hit two at UNCG on April 28, 2019.
· For both Goodman and Mitchell, it was their first career home runs.
· Mitchell finished 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBIS and three runs scored.
· Goodman went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
· Tilo Skole went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
· As a team, the Bulldogs finished with 15 hits for the second-straight game and third time this season.
· Cameron Reeves (3-0) faced just three batters over the minimum as he struck out 10 over 7.0 shutout innings.
· The 10 strikeouts match a career high set in his first start this season against Coppin State.
· He is the first pitcher since JP Sears in 2017 to have multiple double-digit strikeout performances in a season.
· Jean Candelaria (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run on two hits over 2.0 innings.
On Deck
The two teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.