One dead following crash in Beaufort County involving motorcycle

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at around 2:13 on Highway 278 near Eagle Pointe, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and hit the motorcycle. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with injuries, where they later died.
Both the driver and the passenger were wearing helmets, according to highway patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.