Defense Down The Stretch Leads Cougars To Win Over Drexel On Senior Day

Defense Down The Stretch Leads Cougars To Win Over Drexel On Senior Day
In its Colonial Athletic Association regular-season finale, College of Charleston used its signature defense down the stretch to defeat Drexel, 75-66, before a sellout crowd of 5,112 fans on Saturday at TD Arena. (Source: College of Charleston Basketball)
February 29, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 10:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – In its Colonial Athletic Association regular-season finale, College of Charleston used its signature defense down the stretch to defeat Drexel, 75-66, before a sellout crowd of 5,112 fans on Saturday at TD Arena.

VIDEO: Riller leads College of Charleston past Drexel 75-66

Led by a game-high 25-point performance from Grant Riller, the Cougars (17-13, 11-7 CAA) were able to send their five seniors, including Riller, off on a high note on Senior Day.

They await their final seeding for next week's Hercules Tires CAA Men's Basketball Championship to be held on March 7-10 in Washington, D.C. Charleston has already claimed a first-round bye in the tournament and will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed playing on Sunday, March 8 in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 Delaware game at 2:30 p.m. (ET) or the No. 3 vs. No. 6 Northeastern game at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

Seniors Sam Miller (14 points and 8 rebounds) and Jaylen McManus (13 points and six rebounds) each turned in big performances to lead the Cougars on a two-game win streak heading into postseason play next week. Zep Jasper added 12.

Charleston led the majority of the contest until the Dragons (13-18, 6-12 CAA) tied it up late in the second half on two made free throws by Camren Wynter, 54-54, with 8:58 remaining in regulation.

It was Drexel’s seventh-straight loss. Zach Walton recorded a team-high 18 points, while James Butler grabbed 11 rebounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

• College of Charleston started all five of its seniors – Zach Rabinowitz, Grant Riller, Osinachi Smart, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller. It was the first career start for Rabinowitz, a former student manager, who worked his way up to a roster spot as a walk-on the last two years.

• With the win, College of Charleston won its fourth-straight game in the series with Drexel. The Cougars now own a 13-6 lead in the series with the Dragons.

• Grant Riller registered a game-high 25 points including 4-for-9 from long range versus Drexel. It marked his 17th 20-point game of the season. He has now tabulated 2,448 career points to date which still ranks second all-time in school history and third all-time in CAA history.

• Sam Miller had a near double-double performance with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Drexel. It marked the fifth time in a single game that he led the Cougars in assists.

• Jaylen McManus was also in double figures with 13 points and six rebounds against the Dragons. It was his 17th career game in double digits and 12th of the season.

• Zep Jasper recorded 12 points and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line versus Drexel. It was his 12th double-figure scoring game of the season.

• The Cougars made a season-high tying 11 steals in the ballgame and converted 14 Drexel turnovers into 10 points.

• CofC, which leads the CAA in home attendance, had its second sellout game of the season with 5,112 fans in attendance on Senior Day.