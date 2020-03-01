Shaking the chill as we head into the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our sky sunny for one more day here across the Lowcountry as we close out the weekend. The breeze will be down and temperatures will be a touch milder than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight as a few clouds start to increase. Monday will start out dry but there could be a few showers by late in the day. Scattered showers will continue to be in the forecast through at least Thursday.