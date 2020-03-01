SLED investigating after person dies in Rock Hill Police custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina law enforcement officials are investigating how someone died in Rock Hill Police custody shortly after an arrest on Saturday.
Police responded to a domestic violence incident around 2:20 p.m. They arrested the suspect, placed them into a patrol vehicle and took them to the Rock Hill Police Department Jail.
The suspect became unresponsive upon arriving to the jail, Rock Hill Police say.
Paramedics responded to the scene and took the suspect to the hospital. There, the arrestee was pronounced deceased.
Police haven’t released the suspect’s name.
Rock Hill Police are conducting an internal investigation into the incident. The State Law Enforcement Division will also conduct an independent investigation.
No other information was released.
