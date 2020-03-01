Stingrays Score 6 To Streak Past Mariners

During South Carolina’s first power play opportunity of the day, Weis got the Rays back on top at 4-3, burying a rebound at the side of the Mariners’ net. Lees and Whitney were credited with assists on the tally at 10:52.21 seconds later, however, Andrew Sturtz got Maine on the board to even things up once again at 4-4. The equalizer came at 11:13, but that was the final time the Mariners would put a puck past Milner, who kept everything in front of him for the remainder of the contest.