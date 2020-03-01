Xavier Edges Cougars in Pitcher’s Duel, 2-1

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The Xavier Musketeers received seven strong innings from Nick Zwack and held College of Charleston scoreless for more than eight innings to escape Patriots Point with a 2-1 victory on Saturday to set up a rubber game on Sunday afternoon.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Xavier, 2, College of Charleston 1
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (6-2), Xavier (3-6)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Both offenses were held off the board until the top of the sixth when Xavier took a 2-0 lead on a two-run, two-out single from Jack Housinger. Harrison Hawkins broke up the shutout in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out RBI single to left that scored Joseph Mershon before a grounder to second ended the rally.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Freshman Caswell Smith spun four shutout innings in his third collegiate start, scattering three hits and fanning four. He held the Musketeers to one extra base hit and worked out of several jams.
NOTABLES
· Brooks Lucas, Steven Cook and Kris Kuhn combined for three and one-third shutout innings out of the ‘pen.
· Hawkins extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the ninth.
· Mershon went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Sunday in the rubber game against Xavier. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. with freshman CJ Czerwinski taking the ball opposite Xavier junior Griffin Lanoue.