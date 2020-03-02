Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US

(AP/Gray News) - Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area.
In a statement Public Health - Seattle & King County said man in his 70s died Saturday.
On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus.
Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.
Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.
Vice President Mike Pence is trying to reassure Americans that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for coronavirus in the communities.
State and local authorities are stepping up testing for the illness Sunday as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington state.
The research was not published in a scientific journal or reviewed by other scientists.
Two more people were diagnosed near Seattle on Sunday, while 50 people at a nursing facility are sick and being tested.
Pence’s assurances come as the number of U.S. cases has grown with reports of the first infections in Illinois and Rhode Island.
Rhode Island officials confirmed the state’s first presumptive case of the virus on Sunday morning, CNN reports. The unidentified person was described as being in their 40s, and officials said the person had traveled to Italy in mid-February. Officials said the person was being treated at an undisclosed hospital.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar disclosed the latest case in Chicago while appearing on Sunday talk shows, but offered no further details.
Pence and Azar say thousands more kits to test for coronavirus have been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more still to come.
President Donald Trump said the United States is “super prepared” for a wider coronavirus outbreak and “there’s no reason to panic.” He spoke Saturday after officials reported the first death from the disease in the U.S.
Trump and other officials announced the U.S. is banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.
Trump on Sunday morning announced an update to coronavirus screening procedures, tweeting: “Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers ‘prior to boarding’ from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you!”
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged in a tweet Saturday for consumers to stop buying face masks. Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for the masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, according to CNN.
“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams tweeted. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
He went on to say that the best ways to protect yourself from the virus are with “everyday preventive actions,” like staying home if you’re sick and washing your hands.
Officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because people are being infected by unknown means.
The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States.
Officials say the victim was a man in his late 50s who had a high medical risk before contracting the virus.
In addition, more than 50 people in a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, are sick and being tested for the virus. A woman in her 40s who works at the facility and a resident in her 70s have tested positive for the virus.
The spreading coronavirus epidemic has shut down the Louvre Museum in Paris.
The deadly outbreak sends fear rising across Western Europe, threatening its tourism industry.
The number of countries hit by the virus has climbed past 60, and the death toll worldwide has reached at least 3,000.
A union representative for Louvre staffers said Sunday that workers who guard its huge trove of artworks are fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of visitors from around the world.
The Louvre itself said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts had stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning.
On Sunday afternoon, frustrated would-be visitors were still waiting to get inside the world’s most famous museum.
The Louvre welcomed 9.6 million visitors last year.
More meetings on virus prevention at the museum were scheduled for Monday.
New fronts in the outbreak opened rapidly over the weekend, deepening the sense of crisis that has already sent financial markets plummeting, emptied the streets in many cities and rewritten the daily routines of millions of people.
Coronavirus infections in Italy have risen 50% in just one day.
The U.S. government on Sunday issued its strongest travel warning yet, advising Americans against any travel to two regions in northern Italy that have been hard hit by the virus, Lombard and Veneto.
Authorities said the number of total people infected in Italy had risen to 1,694.
Five more people infected with the virus have died, bringing the deaths in Italy to 34.
Italian health authorities said the increase in cases was expected, since it takes as long as two weeks for containment measures to take effect, and because Italy has a large number of elderly people.
Iran’s Health Ministry raised on Sunday the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped overnight to 978 people.
Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said new cases were confirmed in a number of cities, including Mashhad, which is home to Iran’s most important Shiite shrine that attracts pilgrims from across the region.
Calls by Iran’s civilian government to clerics to close such shrines to to the public have not been uniformly followed.
Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths are continuing to rise across the globe, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.
Panic-buying of daily necessities emerged in Japan, tourist sites across Asia, Europe and the Mideast were deserted, and governments closed schools and banned big gatherings. Amusement parks have been shuttered and concerts cancelled. In Paris, priests stopped placing sacramental bread in worshippers’ mouths.
Satellite images released Saturday by NASA and the European Space Agency showed pollution is down over China following a production halt by many factories due to the coronavirus, CNN reports.
Images taken from January 1-20 show higher levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air. But from February 10-25, traces of the gas are hardly visible.
“This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,” said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
The earliest signs of change were over Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.
